Robert Scott Wilson, Emily O’Brien

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Kristen and Alex are chatting about their plan to get between Brady and Theresa. They cast blame on each other in a flirtatious way before moving forward. Kristen thinks they need to up their game just as she spies Theresa and Brady approaching.

Theresa and Brady discuss Tate and the restraining order. Theresa thinks Holly and Tate should stay far, far apart. She wants to get him out of the halfway house, but Brady says he needs to stay put. Just then, he catches sight of Alex and Kristen.

Brady and Theresa approach and Kristen says she and Alex are dating. Brady wishes Alex godspeed. Kristen kisses Alex and says she needs to talk to Brady and leaves Theresa with Alex. Theresa can’t believe Alex moved on so quickly, much less with Kristen. Alex can’t understand why Theresa overreacted and moved out. She can’t understand why he would be with such a low-class, hardened criminal (not Theresa’s lesson to teach).

Alex goes on to tell the made up story of how they got together. Theresa doesn’t care and continues to go down a list of Kristen’s greatest hits. Alex gets snarky but Theresa has no time for his foolishness. Alex pushes forward saying he likes a little “crazy” in his life and reminds her about their time together (well played, sir). She tries to reason with him when Alex reminds Theresa she slammed the door in his face.

Theresa thinks Alex is a love ‘em and leave ‘em type of person and won’t last with Kristen. He says he likes EVERYTHING he’s seen so far. Theresa is not amused. Alex lies saying he didn’t mean for Theresa to walk up on him and Kristen. She pretends not to care but then completely cares when she describes the horror show in store for him.

Brady Pub: Kristen chases Brady down outside the pub. He gets snarky and Kristen says he’ll regret dismissing her. Kristen gets over enthusiastic when she says how successful and gorgeous he is and what a great step parent he’ll make for Rachel… which grabs Brady’s attention.

Brady can’t believe Kristen would even consider Alex being a stepparent. Kristen says she’s a woman in the dating world and always needs to consider her beaus’ capacity for parentage. Kristen would never introduce a boyfriend to Rachel unless she thought things were serious… she’s considering introducing Alex any day now.

Xander and Sarah’s Place: Xander is thrilled to be home and back watching little Victoria grow. They get all kissy kissy and Sarah says Maggie is up for watching Victoria as much as they want. Xander isn’t so sure as he wants Konstantin far away from her. Sarah understands but she’s trying because Maggie sees the good in him. She goes on to explain how he’s been so good with Thomas and Charlotte. She’s grateful to him for making Maggie happy. Sarah goes on to say they also know what it’s like to lose a child and reminds him how Konstantin saved Victoria. Xander isn’t convinced but Sarah reminds him of his own redemption story. Maybe Konstantin deserves the same chance. Xander agrees it’s good to give people the benefit of the doubt, but not with Konstantin. Xander says he’ll gather the evidence after he gets out from under his own attempted murder charges.

Kiriakis Mansion: Konstantin surprises everyone when he says he forgives him and it’s time to put everything behind them. John thanks him but can’t accept his forgiveness. He needs to turn himself in and allow for a full investigation. Marlena and Steve try to convince him otherwise.

John says all the evidence points to his guilt. Maggie agrees with Steve and Marlena. John says no parent should have to bury their child. He thinks he is the cause of Konstantin’s grief and needs to turn himself in. Maggie asks John to slow his roll and consider how much he’s changed since his days as “the pawn.” As everyone defends him, John breaks down.

John asks Konstantin what he thinks. He says he thinks John is no longer the man who killed his daughter. He has decided it’s time to let go of his hatred and his need for revenge… especially, since he’s found a new life and pulls Maggie to him (did you see the sketchy look Marlena shot them?). Konstantin says he’s also a different man than he was back in the day. He asks John only one thing. Don’t go back to Greece. John is finally convinced and says he’ll try to move forward. Before John exits, he looks back and thanks Konstantin.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Nicole and Sloan Battle Their Way to Common Ground

Endings

Xander says Justin needs to put together a solid defense before they can move forward. Sarah thinks they can move Rafe to their side. Xander isn’t so sure since Rafe has never cared for him and any jury would convict him based on his history. He knows he is responsible for gathering evidence in his own defense.

Kristen offers to make a play date for Brady and Rachel. Brady simply asks Alex not be around when it happens. With that, he exits. Kristen gets a call from Alex and they talk about their time with Brady and Theresa. She tells Alex all the negative things Brady said about him. Kristen tells Alex not to “muck” things up.

Maggie thinks Konstantin’s forgiveness took great courage. Konstantin says he knows how much she cares for John and his family and didn’t want to hurt her by telling the story of Katarina. Maggie says she always knew what Victor was capable of and simply chose to focus on the changes he made to himself in his later years. Konstantin thanks Maggie for allowing him to be a better man (can we please stop using this line?). Maggie asks why he originally presented himself as Victor’s friend. Konstantin lies saying they eventually overcame their differences and became friends and partners.

Marlena and Steve are thrilled that John can finally move past these issues around Katarina and Konstantin. John STILL isn’t convinced. The only thing ever to give him peace of mind will be to take responsibility and pay the price.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!