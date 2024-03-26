Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1116: Yum, Yum, Yum

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1116 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS on June 7. Should CBS promote The Gates at this year's Daytime Emmy Awards?

Clint Howard is cast on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas proposes to Hope. Luna's who's the daddy story isn't really landing well.

Stefan turns himself in on Days of Our Lives. Is Harris Michaels right back at where his character arc started after his return? John learns the truth about his past.

Jason turns himself in on General Hospital. Who is Jason working with? It looks like Alexis may get her law license back. Why is Laura the healthcare proxy for Heather?

Ashley has an alter on The Young and the Restless. Nikki, Victoria and Claire confront Jordan. Lily returns to Genoa City and finds out about Daniel and Heather.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

