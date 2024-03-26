Finola Hughes Dishes Anna's Professional Problems With Sonny on General Hospital

Finola Hughes ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

As the new Port Charles Police Commissioner, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is finding herself at odds with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Being on opposite sides of the law has pitted the former friends against each other on General Hospital, and that's complicated things for the former super-spy. Hughes talked about Anna's Sonny issues with Soap Opera Digest.

Like the Dimpled Don, Anna hasn't always been on the right side of the law. Hughes admitted:

I may be speaking out turn here, but I do feel like [the show’s new writing regime] is writing it so that there’s real delineation as to who’s on what side [of the law]. It was really interesting and nice to play this kind of, ‘Oh, I did some really bad things back in the day. and you understand me’ [dynamic with Sonny]. There are some scenes coming up where I discuss this in depth with Genie [Francis, Laura] and they’re pretty great. We talk about this gray area where friendships kind of mask what a person actually is and you kind of turn a blind eye as to who they are because. there’s a portion of the person that you can identify with and that you feel sorry for and that you feel like you, you’re the same as — but then you’re not actually doing those same things as this other person is. You’re not living in that world. So therefore. you have to divorce yourself from that world.

Just because things have changed between Sonny and Anna doesn't mean Anna can deny Sonny's role in her life. Hughes explained:

In order for the character to move forward and not be blind to how he helped her daughter, I think it was kind of important to go through that space of time where they had an understanding. And also, he does kind of understand where Anna has been. That’s what I liked about their friendship; it was an understanding. I thought that was interesting. You don’t often get to play stuff like that. But I think in order for Anna not to look like she’s not upholding the law, she needs to make her position firmly stated.

Anna has opened up to Sonny before, so it's now tough for her then to keep a professional distance as a cop. Hughes mused: