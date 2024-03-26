Steve Burton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Laura finds Curtis in the therapy room, and he brings up Jason's arrest. He thinks it's possible Jason was his shooter. Laura thinks with Jason in custody they'll get answers, though she can't believe Jason would target Sonny. Curtis thinks Jason was still working for Sonny and he was the intended target. Laura doesn't know why Sonny would want Curtis dead and tells him to consider the source before passing judgement.



Chase and Brook Lynn are at the hospital when Finn brings in Gregory. The Chase boys are concerned but Gregory tells them that this is his new normal. He doesn't want to be treated like an invalid and Finn apologizes. Greogry wants his boys to go on with their lives and walks off. Finn tells Chase he might want to consider moving up the wedding date.

Brook Lynn agrees with Finn saying Gregory will be able to enjoy the day, but then doesn't think it should be done while Dante is in the hospital. Brook Lynn says they'll figure out what to do to make it right in regard to both Dante and Gregory. Chase is worried she won't get the wedding of her dreams, but Brook Lynn is just happy to marry him with Gregory there.

Michael stops by to see Sonny to tell him Jason turned himself in, but Sonny doesn't care. Michael is upset Sonny won't help Jason and refuses to leave when Sonny tells him to. Sonny is still angry about Michael's betrayal with Dex and Nina. He says Jason left Dante at the pier to die and is not happy with Michael.

Michael accuses Sonny of seeing enemies behind every door and says Jason wouldn't shoot Dante. Sonny says they don't know what Jason is capable of anymore and Ava steps in to add it's possible Jason shot Dante by mistake. Michael says it's important for Sonny to hear about Jason from him, but Sonny tells him to leave.

After Michael leaves, Sonny complains to Ava about Michael and Jason's betrayals. He says Jason isn't the man he once knew. Ava says Jason stopped being that man when he took up with Carly while Sonny was in Nixon Falls. (Look at Ms Ava, stirring the pot!!). She says he can depend on her. Ava makes a move on him, but Sonny shuts her down.

John apologizes to Carly, telling her Jason turned himself in and is in custody. Carly decides she's going to the station to make sure Jason is ok, but John says she can't. Carly says Jason would do anything for the people he loves and goes on about all of his virtues. John says he doesn't know Jason Morgan, but he does know Jason Quartermaine and Carly realizes the connection between John and Jason. John says he can't believe the Jason he knew grew up to be Sonny's mob lackey.

Carly accuses John of being a liar, but he says he was upfront with her about being an FBI agent. Carly says his past with Jason and Sonny is a conflict of interest and he needs to recuse himself.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Trina Processes Her Grief

Anna asks Jason if he shot Dante, which he denies. She says she believes him, but it won't do him any good. Anna reminds him of the video footage and asks why he was on the roof. Jason won't speak without Diane, but Anna can't understand why he would spend an hour talking alone to John.

Anna brings up their past and how John used to go by Jagger. Jason doesn't remember much from his high school days though the name is familiar. Jason gets angry and admits to Anna he's been working with John since 2021 as an informant for the FBI.

Anna wants the truth and says he can trust her. Jason explains how he found his way out of the collapse in Greece. Anna mentions Britt's death and he gets upset so she offers condolences. Jason says FBI agents stopped him, placed him under arrest and took him to Quantico. He says John came in and played a recording of proof of RICO violations and offered him a deal if he agreed to be an informant against Pikeman.

He says John thinks Pikeman is selling illegal arms to anyone flagged by the NSA but has ties to the WSB which is why it couldn't be on the books. They needed a civilian, so he had to infiltrate them as a military soldier. He says he was part of the team sent to eliminate Sonny.

Jason says a different team was sent each time there was an attempt on Sonny's life, so he wasn't present at the pool shooting or the island. Jason says he told John his assignment was to kill Sonny and Anna gets angry John knew Jason would be on the roof that night.

Jason says he made sure the sniper missed and left the rifle behind and says they were supposed to meet an extraction team. Jason says when he turned around Dante recognized him, and the sniper shot him. Anna asks why Jason didn't stay with Dante until paramedics arrived. Jason says he was trying to honor his deal with the FBI and that he'd been shot as well. Jason says if Dante dies, he'll be charged with capital murder and he'll be no use to the FBI.

Carly shows up at the station to see Jason and spots him in a heated discussion with Anna.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!