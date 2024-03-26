Tabyana Ali

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Josslyn wants to hang out with Trina who is upset because it's possible Jason was the one who shot Curtis. Josslyn defends Jason and is grateful he's alive. Michael interrupts so Trina leaves and he tells Josslyn that Jason turned himself in. She points out if Dante dies, Jason could be charged with murder.

Josslyn doesn't believe Jason is capable of shooting Dante or attempting to shoot Sonny. She wants to know where Jason has been and tells Michael about him showing up at Carly's before the police arrived. Michael says he spoke with Diane who told him not to get his hopes up for Jason being released on bail.



John wants to speak with Jason who waives his right to counsel, which annoys Chase. John demands to know why Jason turned himself in telling him the evidence shows he shot Dante.

Chase complains to Brook Lynn he's worried Jason will cut a deal with John. The two head to the hospital where Willow and Liz overhear them discussing Jason's surrender. Brook Lynn understands Chase wants payback for what happened to Dante. He says he needs to find out what really happened.

Willow notices Liz is stressed out about Jason's return and how Jake is dealing with it. Liz says she wants to believe Jason is innocent and turned himself in because of it. Willow can't believe Jason would shoot Dante and tells Liz not to give up hope.

Liz gets home to find Jake and Aiden arguing about Jason. Liz answers what she knows, which isn't much, but Jake believes Jason shot Dante, which is why he turned himself in. Jake wants Jason to go to prison so they can go back to thinking he was dead. Liz apologizes for everything and understands how hard this is. She tells them they need to help each other through this.

Michael heads to the hospital and updates Willow. He reassures her Jason would never give them up. Willow says she's worried about Liz and how Jake is impacted. Michael says they need to keep quiet and let this play out.

Stella reassures Trina her grief is normal and will lessen with time. Trina says she feels numb and sometimes angry. Stella says she doesn't have to suffer in silence, but Trina doesn't want to get over Spencer. Trina says she has so much anger it scares her and doesn't know where to put it. Stella says she never got closure and Trina agrees while they gave Spencer a memorial, it wasn't enough. Stella tells her to do something meaningful to her.

Josslyn tells Stella she's worried about Trina and doesn't know how to be her friend. Stella believes she will need to give Trina time. Stella says Trina has to follow her own timeline and will find her way.

Trina heads to the cemetery to talk to Spencer's gravestone (interesting Spencer was born onscreen in 2006 which would make him 18 but the header shows Spencer was born in 2001 which now makes him 23 yrs old). Trina says she needs to try to get over him or she'll drown too.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Jason Turns Himself in

Jason explains to John he was on the roof with the sniper and sabotaged the shot. He told the sniper to leave the rifle and Dante chased them onto the pier. Jason says Dante was distracted when he recognized Jason and was shot by Hamish. John says his cover was already blown since Sonny had a drone and there is video surveillance. He says this adds conspiracy to the list of charges Jason is facing.

John asks about the sniper and Jason says he’s dead, but John wants details. Jason tells him about shooting Hamish but left him on the pier. Jason figured the extraction team took the body. Jason admits he called 911 and stayed until he heard the sirens, but John asks why Jason ran instead of coming to him.

John says there are backup protocols, and Jason should have contacted him. Jason believed he needed to stay on the move. John figures Jason went to Carly's before going to the bridge. Jason tries to deny it, but John doesn't believe him. Jason claims again he went to the bridge and jumped to keep his cover. John wants to know who took care of him after he jumped but Jason's not talking about that either.

John says since the shooter disappeared, Jason is on the hook for shooting a police officer and he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. John says they placed Jason inside that organization and now his cover is blown. He says if nothing comes of it, the bureau will have no choice but to move forward with the evidence leveraged for his cooperation in the first place.

