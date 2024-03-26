Skip to main content

Go Inside The Bold and The Beautiful's 37th Anniversary Party (PHOTOS)

Kimberlin Brown, Katherine Kelly Lang, Sean Kanan

The Bold and the Beautiful stars sizzled and sparkled at the anniversary party celebrating the show's 37 years on air.  

Everyone from B&B icons and original cast members Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook to newcomers like Naomi Matsuda turned out for the festivities. 

Check out more The Bold and the Beautiful 37th anniversary party pics below!

The Bold and the Beautiful 37 Anniversary Party Photos

35
35 Images
