SHOCKER: General Hospital Fires Sole Black Breakdown Writer

General Hospital breakdown writer Shannon Peace announced she has been let go from the show's writing staff. Peace, who joined GH in 2021, was the only Black breakdown writer on the show.

She posted about her status on Instagram and thanked fans for their support throughout her tenure and also her former bosses, Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor, who also were left go earlier this year.

See Peace's statement below.

Peace told viewers when her last episodes will air.