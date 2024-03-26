Skip to main content

SHOCKER: General Hospital Fires Sole Black Breakdown Writer

GH axes sole Black breakdown writer
General Hospital

General Hospital breakdown writer Shannon Peace announced she has been let go from the show's writing staff. Peace, who joined GH in 2021, was the only Black breakdown writer on the show.

She posted about her status on Instagram and thanked fans for their support throughout her tenure and also her former bosses, Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor, who also were left go earlier this year.

See Peace's statement below.

Shannon Peace
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Shannon Peace2
Shannon Peace3
Shannon Peace 4
Shannon Peace 5

Peace told viewers when her last episodes will air.

Shannon Peace 6

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

General Hospital
General Hospital

SHOCKER: Patrick Mulcahey OUT as GH Co-Head Writer

By Jillian BoweComment
General Hospital
General Hospital

Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor OUT; Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte IN as GH Co-Head Writers

By Jillian BoweComment
General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Head Writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor Tease Upcoming Twists

By Carly SilverComment
General Hospital
General Hospital

General Hospital Announces New Headwriting Team

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment