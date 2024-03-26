Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victoria, Claire, and Nikki Discuss Jordan’s Impact

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 25, 2024
Amelia Heinle, Hayley Erin, Melody Thomas Scott

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Victoria asks Claire and Nikki how everyone slept. Claire said she slept a bit after her dream. Nikki asks about the dream and Claire explains what she experienced. Victoria thinks her dream is sad since she should have been a Newman her entire life. Claire worries she’s offended her mother, but Victoria says she’s only mad at Jordan for taking the life away that was rightfully hers. Nikki wonders if Claire’s dream was a good thing. She says it was mostly good except for a few times where Jordan came around and reminded her about her dark past. Nikki says her dreams are also haunted and Victoria says she’s glad Jordan only has powers in dreams as she has no actual power in reality.

Nikki thought she would feel better after they confronted Jordan but thinks she should have known better than to think her nightmare would be over so easily. Victoria wonders how any of them could see how Jordan’s reign of terror would end. Claire is still stuck by how freaked out she is they left Jordan dying from poison.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

