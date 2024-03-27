Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Thomas and Steffy are engaged in an intense discussion about Hope. Steffy continues to twist the knife when saying she understands Thomas had a vision of what his life was going to be with Hope before he was brutally rebuffed. She thinks Thomas needs to stop being in his feelings else Hope will continue to use him and he will continue to be hurt. If he can’t do it for himself, Thomas should be concerned about Douglas and how all of Hope’s manipulations will impact him. Thomas finally speaks saying he doesn’t want to put Doulas through any further heartache (you mean on top of the abuse and heartache Thomas has inflicted?). Steffy says she thinks he and Douglas need to skip town immediately.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Contemplates His Future

