Mary Beth Evans

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Lobby: Stephanie walks in with gifts for Wendy and Tripp and runs into Kayla. She says they’re being discharged, and they’ll go see them together.

University Hospital – Room: Wendy and Tripp lie together in bed saying how close they feel after their near death ordeal. She remembers proposing marriage and wonders if he has an answer for her. Just then, Kayla and Stephanie make a loud entrance.

Stephanie presents gifts for the two of them from Joey – two beer steins and a six-pack of beer. Just then, Jada arrives needing answers to questions about the kidnapping. She questions Wendy first and wants to know if she’s remembered anything else since the night she was rescued – specifically about Officer Goldman. She doesn’t remember anything and Jada returns to the day of the kidnapping. Wendy tells the story of how they ended up in the not-so-safe house. She moves on to recall Officer Goldman showing up with food and water and how she forced Tripp to make the video. At some point, they heard the vents close and thought they were dead.

University Hospital – Lobby: Kayla sits with Stephanie and Tripp when he gets a call from Ava. Kayla asks about Everett before Tripp returns. He explains what happened in the not-so-safe house, including how he and Wendy “got married.” Kayla and Stephanie are spellbound. Stephanie is so happy for both of them, but Kayla thinks maybe Tripp needs to take a step back from the near-death situation and take a little time. Just then, Jada approaches and asks to chat with Tripp. Kayla and Stephanie head out to check on Wendy.

Jada asks Tripp the same questions she posed to Wendy but he doesn’t have much more info. Just then, Ava texts, Tripp answers, and then assures Jada he will continue to cooperate in the investigation.

University Hospital – Room: Kayla and Stephanie arrive and tell Wendy that Tripp told them about their story. Stephanie hugs Wendy and thanks her for being with Tripp as Kayla looks on with a concerned look…

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Abe and Paulina are thrilled to be home. She says they now know someone up above is actually taking care of them. Paulina says Lexie’s presence gave her an overwhelming feeling of peace and says she loves Abe with all her heart.

Paulina follows up saying she’s a little jealous of Lexie. She knows her feelings aren’t logical but she wants to be the love of his life. Abe says she is the one he loves now and feels that way with all his heart. He intends to love her for the rest of his life. They decide to take a little vacation to Tahiti.

Titan: Brady comes in to the office to discuss Alex’s relationship with Kristen. Alex says his relationship with Kristen is none of Brady’s business. Brady says he’s worried about Rachel but Alex says he has no designs on being a stepfather to an 8-year old child. Brady thinks Alex has a habit of going after the mothers of his children. He also thinks being with Kristen will blow up in his face. Alex thinks Brady is a hypocrite reminding him of finding him with Theresa kissing on the couch. He tries to explain what happened and wonders why Alex is bringing up the situation again. Alex didn’t believe him then and doesn’t now.

Theresa arrives to see Alex who wonders why she hasn’t been coming to work. Theresa says she’s been working remotely and seeing Tate. Theresa says she’s been giving their relationship some thought and wonders if she overreacted. Alex agrees with her assessment and wonders why she was so quick to move out. Theresa moves closer and says she thinks she’s missed him and his touch. She leans into him to kiss and Alex flashes back to his last conversation with Kristen. In real time, he pulls back and says she needs to leave.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Theresa arrives to talk to Kristen about her relationship with Alex. Kristen says she and Alex are simply getting to know each other better. Theresa is rightfully suspect of Kristen’s motives. Kristen goes on and on wondering how Theresa could have given him up. She also doesn’t understand why Theresa cares what she does with Alex since she’s now shacking up with Brady. Theresa says nothing is going on with Brady as they are only united to help Tate.

Kristen says she desires companionship and Alex seems to fit the bill. She also notes how much Alex and Rachel get along. Kristen goes too far and says she might be willing to entertain a reunion with Brady if “someone” were willing to intercede on her behalf. With that, Theresa makes her exit.

Brady left Titan with a quickness as the next thing we know he has arrived to see Kristen. He fills her in on his conversation with Alex. Kristen agrees the two are having a lot of fun together but also thinks they could have a future together than includes Rachel and other children. Brady thinks she will never get a commitment out of Alex which prompts Kristen to say she thinks he’s jealous. Brady says they share a daughter which makes her dating life his business. Kristen says Rachel needs her parents to be together and tries to convince him of how good they were together. She grabs him and kisses him to remind Brady of their lost passion.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Alex and Kristen Toy With Theresa and Brady

Endings

Brady pulls away from Kristen asking what’s wrong with her. He says they are a disaster together and leaves. Kristen hates to see him leave but loves to watch him go.

Theresa exits but tells Alex he hopes they see each other again soon.

Paulina heart begins to beat fast. Abe is concerned but Paulina thinks a fast beating heart is good and wants to test it out in the bedroom.

Tripp and Wendy await their release when Tripp gets another text from Ava who is out in the car. Before they leave, Tripp tells Wendy he loves her but wants to take their time before making a decision about getting married. Wendy says she’s on board and they seal their decision with a kiss.

Brady sits in Horton Square when Theresa approaches and sips from his drink. She thinks their relationship is simple and easy as things become more complex with Alex. Brady thinks time will bring Alex to his senses.

Alex texts Kristen about Theresa’s visit and says the plan is still a go. Kristen replies telling him about her visit from Brady and reminding him to stay strong.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!