On today’s General Hospital recap:

Robert tells Anna he's letting Molly be in charge of Jason's arraignment and Anna realizes he's letting his ADA do the dirty work so he's not the bad guy in Robin's eyes.

Molly is trying to remain impartial despite her history with Jason. Kristina says Jason is guilty according to Sonny and Molly needs to woman up. Molly agrees there is evidence Jason was there, but there is still another suspect in the wind. Kristina says Molly doesn't want Jason to be guilty so she's trying to find a way to prove he isn't. She tells Molly to check her feelings and do her job. Molly gets upset and chastises Kristina, who eventually apologizes. Molly wonders why Kristina is now anti-Jason.

Molly reminds Kristina that Jason saved her from DOD and while she agrees she also points out they don't know what Jason has been through, which could make him a different person. Molly tells Kristina to be careful what she says around Danny since Jason is his father. Kristina disagrees, saying Dante has been more of a father than Jason. Kristina says the Jason who came home might not be the one they remember, and Molly reluctantly agrees.

Danny is surprised to find the boathouse empty where Jake finds him. Jake says he and Aiden wanted them all to be together when Jason was sentenced for shooting Dante. Danny says their father isn't guilty, but Jake says Jason stayed away, letting them think he was dead. He believes Jason shot Dante and can't believe Danny would think differently. Aiden arrives as the other two argue back and forth until Danny punches Jake in the face. The two fight until Aiden breaks it up.

Anna summons Dex who says he's still willing to testify against Sonny, even if it costs him his life. Anna says she can authorize his protection but can't guarantee his safety and doesn't want him to testify. Anna asks him to come work for her at the station, which shocks him. Dex reminds her that he's been doing illegal things for Sonny but Anna says that makes him an asset. She says Sonny likely suspects Dex of being a turncoat but feels the PCPD could offer him some cover. She tells him to think about it and he agrees to do so.

Trina finds Josslyn at the courthouse waiting for Jason's arraignment and apologizes for how she yelling. Josslyn says Trina's entitled to her feelings even if they're different from her own. Trina says she's upset Jason was able to come back while Spencer didn't. Josslyn understands the grief is consuming her but is certain Trina will find her way back.

Josslyn asks Trina for details from Paris. Trina asks about Dex but Josslyn says she hasn't spoken with him since they broke up. She claims she feels like she never really knew him. Trina plans on staying with Josslyn for emotional support until Dex shows up.

Dex tells Josslyn that he doesn't like the way they left things, and she asks why he's still here in town. He says he was just given a reason to stay.

Sam pays Jason a visit in lockup to ask if he shot Dante, but he denies it. She says she believes him, and Jason tells her about Danny helping him at the boathouse. Jason says he told Danny not to tell her which angers Sam. She tears a strip off of him and points out Danny could be brought up on federal charges and says he's a danger to their son. Sam tells Jason to stay away from their son.

Sam finds Danny at the boathouse and tells him about her visit with Jason. She says she's furious with Jason and Danny is to never help him again. Danny poo poos her concern, but she points out Jason was wanted by the FBI and told Danny to lie to her. Sam says he can never lie to her, especially when there are criminal charges at stake. Sam says her trust in Jason is broken and promises to do everything to keep Danny safe.

Diane heads to the station to go over the case with Jason. She asks for something she can use to help him, but he says he has nothing. Diane says if Dante dies, he'll get murder one, and spend the rest of his life in prison. She doesn't want him to go to prison for something he didn't do.

Brook Lynn shows up in the revolving door of people allowed to see Jason. She says Monica asked her to drop off a letter to him because she won't be at the arraignment due to her health. Jason opens the note which says Monica believes in him which chokes him up. Jason asks Brook Lynn to apologize to Monica and tell her he loves her.



