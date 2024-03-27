The Steve Wilkos Show Renewed For Season 18

Steve Wilkos YouTube

The Steve Wilkos Show is coming back for an eighteenth season. In a press release, Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, shared the news that NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has re-upped the program in national syndication.

Wilson said:

For 17 seasons, Steve Wilkos has not only evolved as a host, but also has the unique ability to relate to people from all walks of life. His willingness to get to the heart of the matter has kept 'The Steve Wilkos Show' at the forefront and will continue to do so for the show's 18th season.

I also want to congratulate Steve on a milestone 30 years in television. We watched him take charge on 'The Jerry Springer Show' in 1994 to then helming his own show beginning in 2007, which was an extraordinary achievement. We look forward to another year with the show's extremely talented production team and our loyal audience.

Wilkos added:

I'm incredibly grateful to the fans of the show as their continued support is the reason we've made it to a remarkable season 18. I love doing my show and look forward to continuing to make a positive and long-lasting impact on the lives of our in-studio guests and at-home viewers.

For the 2023-2024 season, The Steve Wilkos Show is the second-longest-running talk show currently in production. Averaging 765,000 viewers per episode, it has the highest growth over lead-in when considering all syndicated chatfests; it's up 40% in homes, 32% in Women 25-54, and 30% among Adults 25-54. Sold in 87% of the U.S., The Steve Wilkos Show features on many leading station groups.