Lauralee Bell, Michael Damian, Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Phyllis stands around the GCAC lobby as a fire alarm is going off and folks are rushing out. Just then, she sees Cricket and Danny coming down the stairs. She acts a little over the top when she stops them and says how “CRAZY” it is about the fire alarm as she was just sitting and having a cup of coffee when the madness ensued (NOTHING TO SEE HERE!). She shouts at Cricket that she looks out of sorts. Just then, the alarm shuts off. Neither respond so Phyllis continues as she pretends to suddenly realize they might have been in the middle of a little afternoon delight. Cricket gets snarky and says she’s touched by Phyllis’ concern. She then notices Phyllis is bleeding and wonders if someone may have pulled the alarm on purpose…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria, Claire and Nikki Discuss Jordan’s Impact

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!