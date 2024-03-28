Katherine Kelly Lang, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Hope are chatting about Thomas. Hope is teary-eyed as she declares her love for Thomas. Brooke smiles lovingly and says sometimes love just ain’t enough. She is shocked Thomas would ditch their relationship with such a quickness. Hope concurs as she thought he would always be there for her but now she’s been abandoned. She’s upset she couldn’t say yes to Thomas’ proposal but she just wasn’t ready to get married again. Hope blames Steffy for Thomas’ rash decision. She thinks Steffy poisoned him against her.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Questions Hope’s Intentions

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!