Hope and Thomas are having an intense conversation at Forrester Creations. Hope says Steffy is getting in Thomas’ head. She says she loves what they have even if she’s not ready to accept his proposal. Thomas wonders what they actually have and if they can actually categorize it as a relationship or is Hope just taking out some kind of revenge against Brooke or Liam or Steffy. Hope doesn’t seem to understand what he’s saying when Thomas goes on to wonder if she’s just exploring her bad girl side with the bad boy. Hope says he knows what he’s saying isn’t true. Thomas asks if Hope will ever love him the way he loves her.

