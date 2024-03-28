Elia Cantu

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Eric and Sloan’s Digs: Marlena arrives and discusses Jude’s christening with Eric. She doesn’t understand why they aren’t hosting the reception at the pub. Eric explains about Holly and Nicole, but Marlena can’t believe he accepted Nicole’s offer without discussing it with Sloan. Eric says Nicole and Holly are like family but Sloan isn’t thrilled with him. He does note Nicole and Sloan seemed to bond a bit earlier in the day. Marlena is surprised but is still worried about how his relationship with Nicole impacts his marriage.

Marlena and Eric head to the couch to discuss Brady’s role as Jude’s godparent. She thinks this is something he needed. Marlena says they’re all worried about Tate and Brady thinks Holly isn’t telling the truth. Eric thinks it’s possible Holly is withholding information. He says Holly was evasive the last time he spoke to her. With that, Marlena is ready to go, hugs Eric and exits.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Nicole is trying to communicate with a melancholy Holly. Nicole thinks she is sick but Holly says she’s upset because she knows Tate didn’t supply her the drugs. Nicole continues to support EJ in his decision to put a restraining order on Tate.

Nicole wants Holly to stop blaming herself and thinks it’s a coping mechanism to deal with trauma – which she learned from Marlena. She goes on to say she did wonder if Holly took the drugs herself and blamed herself for not being an attentive mother. Holly tells her not to blame herself. Nicole says she eventually realized there was no way Holly took drugs and someone did it to her. She thinks they should both stop blaming themselves. Holly promises to try. Nicole needs to do some shopping for the christening and exits. Holly immediately gets on her phone and looks up Tate’s halfway house.

Holly wonders what she could say to the folks at the halfway house to get them to let her talk to Tate. She calls and pretends to be Theresa. Holly says she’s tried to exonerate him but is worried about her mother. She thinks Nicole couldn’t take it if she knew she actually took the drugs herself (Tate should record their next phone call). Tate says he understands and says it’s better not to send Nicole reeling. Just then, Holly thinks she hears EJ and hangs up.

Halfway House: Tate is reading his own journal entries, per his therapist’s instructions. He quickly becomes frustrated and just wants to leave. He wonders why he even cares about Holly since she only dated him to get over Johnny. With that, he rips out the journal page and throws it across the room.

Tate hears someone say there’s a phone call for him. After trying to avoid his mother, Tate relents and exits his room. He picks up the phone and is surprised to find Holly on the other end. She apologizes for everything happening because of her. Tate pushes her to admit the truth and doesn’t understand why she’s keeping quiet.

Horton Square: Stephanie meets Everett as they’ve needed a conversation. She thinks they should hire a different PR firm for The Spectator so she and Everett don’t have to work together. Everett says he hired her to do a job and she shouldn’t be punished because of their personal situation. Stephanie wonders if he’s had a breakthrough in therapy. Everett says it’s opened up more questions as he now realizes he has no memory of his father.

Stephanie is stunned he just realized he didn’t remember his father. Everett says he remembered his mother in therapy but couldn’t even remember what his father looked like. She says she asked him once about his father but Everett zoned out on her and she left the subject alone. Marlena thinks they should try hypnotherapy as she thinks his memory was impacted by the traumatic brain injury. Stephanie thinks it’s a good idea but he’s worried about learning he engaged in such horrible acts. Stephanie still thinks the hypnotherapy could help bring him some peace and understanding. She promises to support him but can’t make any promises about the future of their relationship. With that, Everett makes his exit.

Stephanie sits with her thoughts when she sees Jada walk by. Stephanie stops her and they both admit they’re upset about the Everett/Bobby situation. Stephanie wants to work everything out. Jada says she doesn’t see Stephanie as a victim since she was the one who was cheated on. She was the other woman who helped break up Jada’s marriage. Stephanie thinks the person she should be mad at is Everett. Stephanie apologizes and says she had no clue Everett was married. Jada wonders if she really didn’t know and thinks maybe she just didn’t want to know. Jada begins to interrogate her because she believes her own happiness was more important.

Brady Pub – Harris’ Room: Harris opens his door to find Xander. He immediately begins to plead his case and says there’s nothing more important to him than being a father. Xander continues saying he didn’t shoot Harris. Xander goes to leave when Harris offers him some scotch. He says he believes Xander is innocent. Harris says he knows what it’s like to be accused of something he didn’t do. He believes Xander is trying to become a better man.

Xander tells Harris the story about the mysterious phone call ordering him to carry out the hit. He goes on to say he went to confront EJ but only found Stefan at the mansion. They chat a bit more and Xander says he thinks it’s unlikely EJ was behind the call. Why would he benefit from Harris’ death? He also wonders if Harris remembers anything about the man who shot him.

Park: Everett runs into Marlena. She asks if he’s had any more memories but Everett says he hasn’t. They walk away from one another when Everett asks her to wait. Everett is worried about going through hypnotherapy as he’s afraid about what he’ll discover. Marlena thinks keeping himself in the dark could be more dangerous than knowing. Everett still isn’t certain.

Random Catholic Church: Nicole lights a candle. As she goes to pray, Eric arrives. He says he was checking about the christening. Nicole says she’s been praying more since she lost her baby and Holly’s incident. Eric says he has a confession.

Endings

Stephanie can’t understand why Jada is speaking to her in this way. Jada side eyes her and Stephanie gets snarky. She guesses she’s not allowed to ask questions and apologizes for not being a detective. Jada counters saying she’s not a detective as she’s clearly never had a job where she had to do actual work. She goes on to make fun of Stephanie for sympathizing with the poor, victimized “sociopath.” Jada can’t take it anymore and exits.

Harris says he would never tell the prime suspect his memory of the crime scene. That being said, he will do everything in his power to clear Xander’s name.

Marlena says anything she and Everett discover, they will deal with together. She says she will see him at their next session and exits.

Eric recalls seeing Nicole with Sloan earlier and how much it warmed the cockles of his soul. He’s thrilled they can still be friends after all that’s happened. Nicole thinks his confession was kind of lame and Eric says he just wanted to tell her how much their friendship means to him. With that, Eric breaks the tension, says he’ll see her tomorrow and exits.

