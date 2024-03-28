Emily O’Brien, Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Tina Huang, Greg Vaughan, Natasha Hall

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: The room is being decorated for the christening reception. Nicole enters and asks EJ about Stefan. He avoids the topic just as Holly enters. She says she’s not going to the christening because she doesn’t have the energy. Nicole gets overly concerned but Holly tells her to back down. Nicole and EJ decide they’re not going if Holly isn’t. They push the topic, and an annoyed Holly relents and heads upstairs to get dressed.

Horton Square: A very festively dressed Leo runs into Melinda and they discuss the upcoming christening. (A mention of Leo’s mother… will Diana be returning?) Melinda can’t believe Leo is attending the christening and Leo goes over the entire kidnapping story. Melinda tells him to keep his mouth shut but Leo gets snarky. They go back and forth until Melinda decides to head out to check in on Jude.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: (The role of Sloan Peterson is temporarily being played by Natasha Hall.) Eric and Sloan are getting ready for the christening. Eric is very excited as Sloan’s reluctance shines through. She’s freaking out about Nicole hosting the reception at the DiMera mansion. Every time she looks at Nicole she thinks about the kidnapping.

They fuss over Jude and Sloan apologizes for her earlier words about Nicole. She knows Nicole and EJ are doing a nice thing and she’s decided to try her best to have a positive attitude.

Kayla calls and apologizes to Eric because she won’t be able to make the service. Afterwards, Melinda arrives, and Eric says, as the godmother, she will need to carry the baby to the front of the church and answer a few questions. She agrees and Eric exits to call Samantha Gene.

Sloan freaks out and Melinda wonders why Leo is attending and what’s up with Nicole being in charge of the reception. Melinda tells her about running into Leo and reminding him to keep his trap shut.

Brady Pub: Theresa and Brady are enjoying breakfast and discussing Brady’s role as Jude’s godfather. They get a little playful when Theresa remembers she needs to call Tate. She tells him she’ll visit after the christening and Brady will swing by later. He asks about Holly which makes Brady flashback to an earlier conversation. Just then, Kate and Roman approach. They’re all a wee reluctant about the reception at the DiMera mansion but decide to go in with a good attitude.

Roman tells Brady how glad he is Eric chose him to be Jude’s godfather. Roman tells him to give himself a break in terms of his parenting woes… which leads Brady to flashback to an earlier conversation with Tate and Theresa. Roman pulls Brady back to real time by saying he spoke with Kimberly (squeal!) and she thanks him for all he’s done for Theresa and Tate. Roman hugs him and says he knows Brady will be a great godfather. Just then, Roman gets a call from the employee who was supposed to deliver the food to the DiMera mansion. They were in an accident and won’t be able to do it. Kate offers to deliver the food and sends the rest of the party onto the church.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: The handsome couple are preparing for the christening and getting all John and Marlena. She says they should plan a vacation but John can only continue to think about Katarina’s murder. They go back and forth ONCE AGAIN about the situation when she finally says his agony is hurting her. She knows he’s a good man and stop torturing himself. Marlena asks if he can put aside his guilt for the day so they can celebrate Jude. He agrees to do it for her… but then flashes back to a prior conversation.

Church: Leo arrives and chats with the priest about the christening. Just then, Marlena and John arrive and wonder why Leo is in attendance. They engage in a comical chat before he wanders away. Marlena seems amused by Leo but John is concerned by a reporter’s presence.

Theresa and Brady arrive with Roman in tow. They all chat with John and Marlena about why Kate isn’t with them. Roman exits to call his beloved leaving the foursome to talk about Tate and maintaining their sobriety. Theresa says she won’t be attending the reception as she wants to steer clear of EJ and Nicole, who arrive on cue.

Nicole and EJ approach Roman asking about Eric and Sloan. Theresa tells Brady she can’t stomach the thought of playing nice with EJ. Brady says he’s going to suck it up for the sake of his brother and godson. Just then, Eric and Sloan arrive with Jude in tow. Leo pipes up giving the baby many compliments and promising everyone there will be no article written about the festivities.

Holly walks in and immediately sees a very snarky Theresa and Brady. Everyone gathers around and the service begins.

Endings

The priest baptizes Jude as interested parties, friends and family surround them. Nicole flashes back to her baby’s frenzied birth (I miss Dimitri!) and Leo’s role in the event. She goes on to remember sitting with the baby as Leo and Dimitri watch in awe. In real time, Nicole tries to pull herself together as the christening continues. Just then, Leo interrupts saying he has something important to say that can’t wait.

