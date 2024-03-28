Brook Kerr, Kelly Monaco

Ava questions whether Sonny will go to the courthouse for Jason's arraignment. Sonny says he's not going because even if Jason didn't shoot Dante, he's still involved with whoever wants Sonny dead. Ava brings up Jason helping Dante, but Sonny says he only cares about Dante survival. Sonny's upset his choices put his son in the hospital, but Ava disagrees. She tells him not to lose hope in Dante and to believe they have time left together. Sonny's grateful to Ava for her support.

Josslyn and Kristina get into an argument over whether Jason is capable of shooting Dante. Josslyn doesn't want Jason to stand trial for something he didn't do. Kristina gets upset and reminds her Dante could die. Josslyn tells Kristina Sonny is wrong about everything just as Liz arrives and breaks up the argument. Liz tries to explain away Josslyn's anger, but Kristina says people are going to have to choose sides.

Michael reassures Carly that Diane will get Jason bail. Olivia and Drew arrive, and she gets into it with Carly over Jason's role in the shooting. Olivia tells Michael and Carly they need to open their eyes. Nina shows up at the courthouse and lets Carly know Drew brought her back to Crimson. Olivia notices the frostiness between Carly and Drew. He says he and Carly broke up because he knew she would always put Jason first.

Alexis checks in on Molly who admits she's nervous but is determined to argue the case. Molly states for the record Jason is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree as well as conspiracy to commit murder. Jason rises and pleads not guilty. Molly asks that Jason be held without bail, since he's a flight risk. Diane reminds the court Jason turned himself in so he can have his day in court. Molly counters Jason disappeared for two years only to return and be involved in a shooting.

Diane asks for Jason’s release on his own recognizance. Molly mentions the brutality of the crime and his DNA at the scene. Diane brings up the PCPD's bias towards Jason. Judge Malone sets the bail at five million dollars. Nina and Drew watch as Jason hugs Carly before being taken back into custody.

Josslyn and Michael can't believe Sonny didn't show up at the courthouse. She thinks Sonny never deserved Jason's loyalty.

Drew tells Alexis that Nina is back at Crimson which makes Alexis wonder if Nina is still her boss. Olivia says running the hotel and the magazine won't leave her much time for The Invader.

Alexis praises Molly for a job well done. Molly admits she thinks Jason is innocent.

Kristina runs into Nina and says she hopes things work out with Sonny. Nina is grateful and brings up Sonny not showing up to the hearing. Kristina believes Sonny is feeling very alone right now and gives her blessing for NIna to reach out to him.

Sam finds out the hospital wants to send Dante to Turning Woods and asks Portia to stop it from happening. Portia says she's not aware of any transfer but thinks it might be a good idea since the hospital ICU doesn't have the appropriate care. Sam gets upset but Portia promises to get her some answers.



Stella stops by and apologizes to Sam for being blindsided by the decision. Sam is angry the hospital is giving up on Dante and says palliative care is for those being managed while they're dying. Stella says it's also for those recovering. She says it may be a while before Dante wakes up and he needs to be given the tools to fight the battle. Sam tells Stella about Lulu, and how Rocco will feel like he's lost his father and won't put him through that. Stella offers to talk to Rocco to let him know there is still hope. Sam agrees to discuss it with Sonny and Olivia. Later, Sam notices Dante's water glass fell to the floor and thinks he's coming back to her.

Carly heads to the penthouse to yell at Sonny for not showing up at the hearing. Sonny says he doesn't know Jason is innocent. Carly claims Dante is only alive because of Jason, but Sonny disagrees. He believes Jason came back to kill him, but Carly accuses him of jumping to conclusions. She says Jason has saved his life so many times and that Sonny owes Jason the chance to explain. Sonny disagrees, saying he owes Jason nothing.

Michael pays the bail money and asks Jason to leave with him, but Jason says he can't' go home yet.

