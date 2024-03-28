Karamo Re-Upped For Season 3

Karamo Brown YouTube

After recently hinting Karamo Season 3 might be in the works, Karamo Brown can rejoice with his fans. In a press release, Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, announced that Karamo has been picked up for a third season in national syndication.

RELATED: WATCH: Karamo Brown on Talk Show: "Hopefully We'll Be Having a Season 3 Announcement Very Soon" (VIDEO)

Wilson stated:

With his direct no-nonsense approach, Karamo has established himself as one of daytime television's most authentic and innovative hosts. In each episode, Karamo tackles a wide range of topics, often intense and dramatic subject matters, while boldly representing all sides of the story with a goal of getting to the emotional core of the conflict. We look forward to another season of compelling shows from Karamo and his very talented team.

Brown commented:

I'm beyond excited to come back and keep helping my audience grow emotionally and mentally. In season three, things are going to continue to be exciting, entertaining and, most importantly, elevated. I can't wait!

EP Kerry Shannon added:

For the last two seasons, Karamo has listened, empowered and motivated our guests to confront difficult parts of their lives and take the first step toward a resolution. Whether it's a decades-long DNA mystery, a couple struggling with accusations of infidelity or a family in crisis, Karamo can connect with his guests on a deep and personal level. I'm so grateful to Karamo, our amazing staff and crew, and our loyal audience that we can continue this journey in season three.

In its current season, Karamo is nabbing the highest growth over the prior year among all syndie talk shows in households (up by 26%) and in total viewers (up by 20%). In the week of Feb. 12 through 16, Karamo received its most-watched week ever, averaging 708,000 people watching.