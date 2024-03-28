Y&R's Susan Walters Explains Where Diane Stands With Kyle, Ashley, and Nikki

Susan Walters Sonja Flemming/CBS

Diane (Susan Walters) is sitting pretty at Jabot, and as Jack's (Peter Bergman) wife, on The Young and the Restless. But she's facing also off with son Kyle (Michael Mealor), who wants her job, and there's Jack's ongoing bond with ex-wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Plus, there's the historic animosity between her and sister-in-law Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Walters delved into how Diane is handling Kyle, Ashley, and Nikki in a Soap Opera Digest interview.

Diane is wondering whether the trouble her job at Jabot has created is worth all the hassle it's causing between her and her only child. Walters said:

I stressed the element of, sometimes you want something and then you see how it’s affecting your personal life and you realize, ‘Okay, maybe it’s not worth this.’ So she loves the power and the position she’s been given, but when she sees how upsetting it is to her son and how angry she’s getting about that, she’s like, ‘Wait a minute, this isn’t what I wanted.’ I think it’s very noble of Diane to realize that it may not be worth it. I think Diane’s biggest picture is her relationship with her son.

Diane and Ashley aren't at each other's throats right now, and Diane may keep up a positive attitude to the blonde chemist. Walters teased:

Ashley is not going to be won over by Diane anytime soon, which is kind of interesting because the storyline coming up requires Diane to have a lot of empathy and compassion for Ashley, but it’s extremely tempered by their history.

Meanwhile, will Diane continue to be okay with Jack helping Nikki, one of her arch-rivals? Walters mused: