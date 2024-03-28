Christel Khalil

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lily enters Society to meet Devon for lunch. She says meeting was a good idea and he agrees as sometimes she forgets to eat. She gets snarky wondering if they’re meeting is about her nutrition and not trying to distract her from thinking about Heather and Daniel. He says that was the plan but clearly it didn’t work. Lily says she needs the distraction before she goes back to the Chancellor-Winters office. He wonders why she has to deal with the troublesome duo and Lily says she asked Esther to set up a meeting with them to catch her up on what happened when she was gone… Devon says she should cancel those meetings as he can fill her in on what she needs to know. Lily just wants to get everything over with as they are actually key components of the company. Devon wonders if there will ever be a time she will be able to deal with them without anxiety. She thinks not and says they should fire the problematic duo. Just then, Billy walks in and overhears everything. He walks up and wonders what the hell is going on.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria, Claire and Nikki Discuss Jordan’s Impact

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!