Melody Thomas Scott

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria and Claire are chatting in the living room of the ranch. Victoria can’t believe they’re having a stress-free day with no drama on the horizon (famous last words). Claire thinks it has actually been forever since she’s felt this way. Jordan’s constant focus on revenge made her everyday life a living hell. Victoria says they are now free of those worries and can go out without looking over their shoulders. She begins listing off all kinds of possible activities, but Claire thinks they should start with a simple lunch. Just then, a very stressed out Nikki arrives. Victoria asks what’s wrong and Nikki simply says, “Jordan.”

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Lily Wants to Fire Heather and Daniel

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!