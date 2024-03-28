Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nikki Crashes Victoria and Claire’s Stress Free Day

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 28, 2024
Melody Thomas Scott

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria and Claire are chatting in the living room of the ranch. Victoria can’t believe they’re having a stress-free day with no drama on the horizon (famous last words). Claire thinks it has actually been forever since she’s felt this way. Jordan’s constant focus on revenge made her everyday life a living hell. Victoria says they are now free of those worries and can go out without looking over their shoulders. She begins listing off all kinds of possible activities, but Claire thinks they should start with a simple lunch. Just then, a very stressed out Nikki arrives. Victoria asks what’s wrong and Nikki simply says, “Jordan.”

