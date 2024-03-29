Jacqueline MacInnes Woods, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Steffy are having another confrontation about Thomas. Hope says Steffy has no clue about their amazing relationship. Steffy counters Hope was only in it for the excitement and attention. Hope says she doesn’t owe Steffy an explanation and then notes how much she loves Thomas. Steffy gives it back saying Hope only toyed with Thomas as evidenced by wearing his ring around her neck instead of on her finger. Hope gets up in Steffy’s face and says she wasn’t there and was actually considering the possibility of marriage. Steffy thinks Hope is wishy-washy and she was using her brother as a casual hookup. Hope thinks Steffy’s a hypocrite trying to offer up lessons that are not hers to teach. Steffy says Hope tried to control Thomas with sex the same way Brooke did with Ridge and Eric. With that, Hope tries to throw hands. Steffy blocks her and the two stare each other down.



