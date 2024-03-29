Tina Huang, Natasha Hall, Greg Rikaart

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Church: Leo interrupts the christening. He pushes the priest out of the way because he has something to say. The crowd and baby Jude get restless distracting Leo from his mission. Sloan and Melinda are relieved when Leo chickens out saying he’s covering the event for the society section. He goes on to say he knows so many people in attendance have experienced loss (including Nicole and EJ). He thinks there is hope to be taken from baby Jude and he is thrilled to be his Fairy Godfather. Brady pipes up saying how lucky Jude is to have two godfathers for the price of one.

Eric lights a candle and the priest resumes the ceremony. John leans into Marlena saying he needs to get outside for some air. Marlena follows him as Brady and Eric look on in worry.

At the conclusion of the christening, EJ and Nicole head out leaving Holly behind. Sloan and Melinda take baby Jude to the car leaving Eric time to chat with Holly. He finds her distressed and in tears. Holly asks if she can tell him something and he won’t tell anyone. He promises her to keep her confidence. She admits she knows the drugs weren’t Tate’s because they were hers. Eric says he’ll keep her secret but insists on Holly telling Nicole. Holly thinks her confession will destroy Nicole, but Eric thinks her mother is stronger than she thinks. He says she needs to confess for Tate and for herself. She promises to think about what he said and Eric exits.

Church – Outside: John says he doesn’t feel comfortable in the church knowing what he’s done. Marlena thinks the forgiving aura of church is exactly where he should be. She goes on to remind him about their earlier conversation and wants him to focus on the love of family.

Sloan and Melinda confront Leo about his outburst. Leo says being in the church and the emotion of the event overwhelmed him. His mind was changed by what a mess Holly is and decided Jude was better off with Sloan and Eric. Melinda and Sloan are furious as he almost ruined all their lives. With that, Leo exits to sample the champagne at the DiMera mansion.

Halfway House: Tate is reviewing his journal about all the things he did for Holly only to have her ruin his life.

Theresa arrives and updates Tate on the christening. Tate asks about Alex as he thinks they broke up because of him. Tate hopes they get back together because he doesn’t like seeing his mother alone.

Theresa shows him pictures from the christening, and he notices how worried and disturbed Nicole looks. He’s surprised as he thought she would be happy with Holly feeling better. Theresa thinks it was probably difficult for her to go to the christening when she’s still dealing with the grief of losing her child. Just then, the phone rings and Holly (who has guzzled another glass of champagne) tries to pass herself off as Theresa again. The person who answered the phone is confused when she tells Tate his mother is on the phone. Theresa gets up and snatches the phone and Holly hangs up.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Folks have gathered for the christening after party. John and Marlena run into Roman and Steve. They discuss Kayla’s absence and Kate’s need to help with the food. Steve notices how fidgety John is and Roman tries to make small talk. It’s all too much for him and he excuses himself. Roman asks if John is ok and Marlena say he isn’t. John stares at the portrait of Stefano and damns him for all his misdeeds. EJ approaches and ribs John. He says he can’t wait to be out of there. Marlena joins and EJ thinks it’s his fault Samantha Gene and Belle aren’t in attendance. Marlena says Sami and Belle are out of town. John loses his cool and rails against EJ about Stefan and the drugs being spread on the streets of Salem. He comes close to threatening him before John takes his leave.

Brady arrives and chats with Nicole. She says Kristen agreed to stay away from the festivities (I wish she hadn’t). They talk about Rachel and Brady thinks Nicole is being selfless for throwing the party after what she’s been through. Nicole thinks she’s being selfish as she’s trying to prove a point to everyone. Just then, Nicole wonders where Holly is.

Leo makes an entrance and Roman asks about his interruption at the christening. Roman isn’t buying his explanation and Leo gets snarky. Holly arrives next which clearly relieves Nicole. Holly makes her way to the liquor table, grabs a glass of champagne and heads outside… as Leo watches. She heads outside and runs into Eric, Melinda and Sloan. They head in, she guzzles the rest of her drink and makes her way back inside.

Sloan looks uncomfortable when Eric hands Jude to Nicole. She and Nicole chat about the christening. She says it was almost perfect before Sloan hands the baby back. Brady calls everyone to attention and talks about how long Eric has been waiting to be a father. Brady hesitates but also gives kudos to Sloan for the great mother she will surely be.

Holly comes back in the room as Roman, Steve, John and Marlena get ready to leave. They say their goodbyes to Eric and exit. Sloan approaches and Eric says he needs to stick around for a bit. He asks Leo to drive Sloan, Jude and Melinda home. He gets snarky but agrees. With that, they exit. Afterwards, Eric spies Holly going back for champagne number three.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Jude’s Christening Commences

Endings

Kate suddenly appears with Roman back at the pub. Steve follows wanting a little scotch. Roman gets concerned and asks if his drinking has to do with John.

John returns to the church and lights a candle. He begins talking about his time as a priest and how he used to tell everyone they were all worthy of forgiveness. He begins to laugh and then cry as he realizes most everything he’s ever believed about himself was a lie. As he continues to pray/talk, Marlena approaches and kneels at his side.

Leo drops off Melinda, Sloan and Jude. The duo get onto Leo once again for his behavior at the christening. Melinda doubles down saying they all need to remember their pact to never tell anyone Nicole is actually baby Jude’s mother. Leo says he’s good to go as long as the money continues to roll in. He declares them an unholy trinity who will take their secrets to the grave.

Theresa instructed the halfway house staff to monitor Tate’s calls. She understands Holly was probably on the other end. She wants Holly to leave Tate the hell alone.

Brady wonders where everyone went. EJ is dismissive saying the party’s over and everyone left. Brady looks at Holly and says he’s on his way to see Tate. Holly is clearly upset and tells Brady to wait. She looks around at everyone and admits the drugs were hers.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!