The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor is Exasperated by Jordan’s Escape

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 29, 2024
IMG_2324

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victor is in his office shouting on the phone for someone to find Jordan. He slams down the receiver and Nicholas is mortified when he learns Jordan escaped from the hospital. He can’t understand how everyone around Jordan continues to be so incompetent. Victor is equally frustrated and exasperated. Victor blames himself for letting Nikki, Victoria and Claire go and see her when she was locked in the basement. Just then, Nikki arrives and says she feels terrible and blames herself for their current situation. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nikki Crashes Victoria and Claire’s Stress Free Day

What did you think about today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

