Days of Our Lives Promo: Sloan Tells Jada She’s Still Married to Bobby Stein

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of April 1-5, 2024
Elia Cantu, Galen Gering

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Johnny (Carson Boatman) offers to help Chanel (Raven Bowens) at Sweet Bits and it turns into sexy time in the dough.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) enjoy a night out with drinks!

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) admits she was responsible for her own overdose. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is devastated and Brady (Eric Martsolf) is FURIOUS! As a result, Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) is released and returns to Marlena and John’s (Drake Hogestyn) penthouse. Brady warns Tate to stay away from Holly… cut to Tate sneaking into the DiMera mansion to see Holly and the two engage in a kiss.

Rafe (Galen Gering) tells Jada (Elia Cantu) he has some news which immediately concerns her. The next thing we know Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is telling Jada she’s still married to Bobby Stein (Blake Berris)! 

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Secrets and Lies are Revealed at Jude’s Christening

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

