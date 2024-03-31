The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 1-5. 2024

John McCook

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Liam’s (Scott Clifton) genuine concern surprises Hope (Annika Noelle).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) freaks out over Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) planned memorial for Sheila.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) accuses Steffy of using current events to reignite a Logan vs. Forrester feud.

The Logan sisters try to keep Deacon from pulling Finn and Hope into his plans.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) arrives in town and looks back on Sheila’s impact with Eric (John McCook).

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Thomas Makes a Life-Changing Move

Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Zende (Delon de Metz) are in an all too real situation.

Hope and Liam have a moment with Beth.

Finn gives Sheila a sincere goodbye.

Liam and Steffy are confused by Hope and Finn’s choices.

Eric and Lauren celebrate Sheila’s death.

Hope and Finn watch as Deacon tells Sheila goodbye.

Deacon goes with Sheila to the creamtorium.

Finn and Hope bond.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments. Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!