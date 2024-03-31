Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 1-5, 2024.

Ashley Puzemis

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Marlena (Deidre Hall) hypnotizes Everett (Blake Berris).

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) tells the truth about New Year’s Eve.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) holds Holly’s feet to the fire.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) vows to free Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) asks Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to return to his apartment.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have a chat about forgiveness.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!