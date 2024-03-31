Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Holly Breaks Down and Tells the Truth

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 1-5, 2024.
Ashley Puzemis

Ashley Puzemis

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Marlena (Deidre Hall) hypnotizes Everett (Blake Berris).

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) tells the truth about New Year’s Eve.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) holds Holly’s feet to the fire.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Kristen Plays Theresa Like a Fiddle

Kate (Lauren Koslow) vows to free Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) asks Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to return to his apartment.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have a chat about forgiveness.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1801
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Alice Horton’s House is on Fire!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0909
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Marlena and John Celebrate Their Anniversary

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Lani Price, Eli Grant, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Lani and Eli Return to Salem

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Alex Kiriakis, Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Allie Invites Alex to a Clothing Optional Sleepover

By Joshua BaldwinComment