Days of Our Lives' Tate Recast With Leo Howard

Leo Howard

The role of Days of Our Lives' Tate Black (Jamie Martin Mann) has been recast. According to TV Insider, Mann has decided to depart the soap to attend college full-time. Tate will now be played by Leo Howard.

Howard might be new to soaps, but he's got a long list of acting credits. He starred in Disney XD's Kickin' It, The CW drama Legacies, and the CBS All Access/Paramount+ anthology series Why Women Kill. Howard also popped up on on TV shows like The 100 and The Santa Clarita Diet.

Howard, who entered acting via involvement in martial arts from a young age, obtained a Guinness World Record for the youngest-ever director on a TV series (Kickin' It). He said:

That was really cool to get that opportunity. I directed one episode on Kickin’ It when I was 16, and then I directed two episodes on another show called Gamer’s Guide To Pretty Much Everything and that was a blast. One day, I’ll definitely pursue directing some more, but trying to be a good actor takes up a lot of time.

Meanwhile, Howard is familiarizing himself with who Tate is. The actor mused:

Tate is in a very defining point in his life; he’s not quite an adult but he’s not a kid,. He has had kind of a tumultuous childhood in life with both of his parents and in and out of rehab and a lot of money around, which sometimes doesn’t cause people to do the best things. He’s had a kind of a rough go of it. He’s 17, and it’s not where you want to be at 17, all the while trying to explore being in love for the first time with Holly [Ashley Puzemis]. So it’s fun for me to get to explore that because it’s been a little while since I’ve been that age.

