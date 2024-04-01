Finola Hughes

Sonny finds Dante up and walking the hospital halls but back in bed, Dante complains about his lack of strength. Dante swears Jason wasn't his shooter and he helped try to stop the bleeding. Sonny tells Dante that Jason is working as an informant for the FBI, which he feels is the worst thing he could have done. Dante thinks Sonny should get the full story before writing Jason off. Sonny says things were never the same after Nixon Falls and maybe Jason isn't the man he was.

Jason heads over to Liz's house to thank her for being at his arraignment. He apologizes for not dropping by sooner, but Liz says now is better timing. Jason is happy she's now the head nurse, saying Epiphany would be proud. Jason makes small talk until Jake comes down and is not happy to see his father.

Jake asks where Jason has been, but when Jason says he had to take a job he didn't want, Jake brings up the lack of phone calls or emails. Jason swears he couldn't get in touch and asks Jake to believe him. Jason wants to spend time with him, but Jake says he can't trust how long his father will be around. Jake points out Jason didn't come back for him, and Jason can't explain anything to him. Liz says she understands where Jake is coming from but is glad to see Jason is alive.

Liz talks to Jake and doesn't want him upset with his father. Jake gets angry with her for not being harder on Jason. Liz counters while it's okay for him to be upset, it’s not okay for Jake to lash out at her and everyone around him. Jake asks if she knew and lied but Liz swears she didn't know Jason was alive. Jake says he feels guilty, because he feels it was better when Jason was "dead" than him being alive and committing crimes. Liz claims Jason cares even if he doesn't say it, she promises he'll keep showing up.

Adrian reminds Alexis he's the associate publisher of The Invader and is upset she's not letting his pieces run. He wants to complain to Nina as Diane arrives, so Alexis kicks him out. Diane tells Alexis there are grounds to appeal the disbarment. Alexis is now unsure if she should continue pursuing this path, but Diane thinks she's taking the easy way out. Alexis admits Molly is worried she'll turn back to alcohol if things don't go her way.

Diane understands but says Alexis is a strong woman and doesn't believe she'd head back to the bottle. Alexis reminds her motions to vacate disbarment are rarely granted but Diane wants Alexis to commit to following this through. Adrian interrupts to say he spoke with Nina, and everyone loves his columns but Alexis yells at him to get out. She tells Diane to go ahead.

The Deception women are thrilled to have Blaze sign on as the new Face of Deception. Natalia arrives in time to stop Blaze from signing the contract. She wants to know why Sasha is no longer the Face and Lucy says the audience wants hipper. Natalia doesn't want Blaze to be known as edgy and Blaze agrees she should be considered creative.

Natalia also takes offense to writing in the contract Blaze acting as a spokesmodel. Lucy explains Blaze would represent the company and it would give her great publicity, but Natalia disagrees. Natalia crosses off sections of the contract she's not happy with and Lucy tries to intervene. Blaze wonders if it's possible for her to do the print ads and have someone else do the appearances. Blaze signs the new contract and the women celebrate. Natalia tells them Blaze will never answer any questions about her private life and Blaze agrees.

Jason stops by the hospital to see Dante, who thanks him for calling 911 and bandaging him. Jason says it was his fault Dante was on the pier in the first place. Dante wants to know why Jason turned around and didn't keep running. Jason says he knows Dante wouldn't stop chasing them and thought it would be safer to let Dante arrest him. Dante asks about the shooter and Jason says the guy is dead. Dante asks if the shooter was also an FBI informant.

Dante says Sonny is upset but Jason makes the distinction he's an informant and not an agent. Dante is certain Jason isn't a traitor and thinks something else is going on. Jason says he's not informing on Sonny and admits the FBI had something big enough on him that he had no choice but to do what they wanted. He promises Dante it has nothing to do with Sonny.

Anna tells Detective Bennett about Dex possibly becoming a new candidate for the force and how he's ex-military. She says Dex was working for Sonny and swears Dex has left that life and will be loyal to them. Bennett says it will cause conflict with Sonny and Anna says Sonny will be held accountable for his actions. She says it's time to hold organized crime accountable and they can't pass up this opportunity.

Sonny pops in to see Anna to let her know how Dante is doing. Sonny says even though Jason wasn't the one to shoot Dante, he was still aiming for him on the roof. He asks what Jason will be charged with, but Anna gets angry with Sonny. She tells him Jason stopped the sniper from shooting him and it's now an FBI case.

Anna says if he wants her to arrest someone, she can go back to the attack on Cyrus which confuses Sonny. He says they were getting closer, but Anna disagrees and says she was swayed by what he did for Robin and Stone. Anna says she isn't okay with what he did to Cyrus and reminds him she's the police commissioner and he won't skate on charges anymore.

