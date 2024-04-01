The Young and The Restless' Eileen Davidson Talks Challenges and Joys of Ashley's Alters Storyline

Eileen Davidson AFF/TA/Steven Bergman

Eileen Davidson (Ashley) is delivering dynamite performances on The Young and the Restless as her character struggles with alternate personalities. This isn't the first time the Abbott heiress/chemist has struggled with her mental health, but this latest chapter in her story is a whole new challenge. Davidson spoke to TV Insider about how to play the nuances of Ashley's alters and teased what's to come.

Davidson's acting chops are being challenged by this storyline. She shared:

It takes a lot of concentration. It makes my head hurt because it’s Ashley and then sometimes mid-scene, I’m becoming the alter, so I’m starting off as one and ending up as another who’s talking to someone else in her head.

Soon, the Abbott clan will step in and try to help Ashley. She teased:

That is intense because it’s at a very high decibel. It’s Ms. Abbott and she’s fighting for her life and the gloves are off.

The multi-soap veteran is loving this complicated storyline. She stated: