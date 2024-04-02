Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Steffy are chatting at the beach house. They have grown tired of talking about Hope and Thomas. He doesn’t want the conversation to cause harm in their own relationship. Steffy ignores him and says he knows Finn feels for Hope but she needed to defend her brother. Finn says her feelings about the relationship caused her to convince Thomas to leave town and his relationship with Hope. Steffy says she only encouraged her brother. Thomas made the courageous and healthy decision to hit the trail. She says they don’t have to agree about everything. They can still love and support each other despite their differences.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy and Hope Come to Blows Over Thomas

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!