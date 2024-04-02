Cameron Mathison to Host Beat The Bridge for Game Show Network

Cameron Mathison AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain) can add game show host to his expanding resume. Game Show Network has announced Mathison will host its newest series, Beat The Bridge. The new game show is based on the BBC's hit, Bridge of Lies and centers on players crossing a huge interactive bridge by stepping on the right answers to trivia questions. Each step forward adds money to the team's bank and bonus cash for each successful bridge crossing.

The team only gets to keep the money if they can "beat the bridge" by sending one of its players back across the bridge before time elapses. The show's format is created by STV studios, produced by Game Show Enterprises Studios and has Ed Egan as its executive producer and Sabrina Hybel Snow as the co-executive producer. Josephine Brassey, Gary Chippington and David Mortimer serve as executive producers for STV Studios.

Beat the Bridge is headed to Game Show Network this summer.