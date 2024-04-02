Report: CBS Worried About Judy Justice Competing With Judge Judy in Syndication

Judge Judy

Is CBS shook by Judy Justice coming for Judge Judy? Let me explain. It seems the Tiffany network may be a bit worried about Judith Sheindlin's Judy Justice crushing their reruns of Judge Judy when the former hits linear television this fall. Page Six is reporting Judy Justice will finally hit television markets after clearing 95 percent of the country despite CBS's attempts to keep Sheindlin's latest series off television. According to the site, the eye network was hoping stations would scoop up the older episodes of Judge Judy's 25 season catalog and were stunned when the Judy Justice was sold to local markets.

CBS was hoping the old eps of Judge Judy would be rerun gold. They are now forced into selling them for less value as stations have the option to run new shows from Judy Justice. It seems CBS had a chance to squash these worries as reportedly there were talks for Judy Justice to replace The Talk.