Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1117: Jack Without the Coke

On episode 1117 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Ashleigh Brewer returns to The Bold and the Beautiful. Why is Thomas obsessed with marrying Hope? Is the Zende and Luna consent storyline offensive?

The Christening dominated Days of Our Lives last week. Holly finally admits the truth. Does Eric make empathy sexy again?

General Hospital fires its sole Black breakdown writer, Shannon Peace. Valentin is revealed to be the Pikeman boss. What is his motives? Are we finally getting the sinister Valentin we were promised years and years ago? Why does Anna think Dex becoming a cop will save him. GH seems to moving a bunch of mob and police/fbi characters into place for what could be a ramped-up mob emphasis. What is Ava up to?

Jordan escapes, again, on The Young and the Restless. The writing for Phyllis just isn't working. Why is she acting like a teenager? The Cricket/Danny/Phyllis storyline is a dud. Putting Phyllis back in Jack and Diane's orbit might be just as bad. What exactly is Nick doing these days? Where is Sharon? How do you fix a character like Kyle? Could they have made Lily's return storyline juicer? Ashley's storyline makes zero sense, but Eileen Davidson is making it watchable.

