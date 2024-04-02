Adam J. Harrington, Steve Burton

Curtis stands up from his chair, Stella sees it and wonders why he's keeping it from his family. Curtis doesn't want to rush things and doesn't want everyone to see him struggle. Stella says everyone is struggling and he needs to share this update. Portia gets home and tells Curtis that Dante woke up and how happy she is for all of them. Curtis gets up from the chair and takes a couple of steps and Portia is tearfully thrilled.

Drew checks in on Nina at Crimson who complains about the mess Carly left behind. The two argue back and forth and Nina threatens to quit. Drew doesn't want to hear it. The two argue some more and he goes on about Carly and Nina accuses him of pathetically defending his ex-girlfriend. Drew claims he's trying to move forward and build things for himself.

More arguing ensues and Nina insists she wanted nothing from Carly. She admits she kept Nixon Falls to herself, but points out once Sonny recovered his memory, he chose her. She doesn't think it's fair she lost her husband and family and wonders if Drew wishes there was a button to push to send Jason away.

Detective Bennett (can we give him a first name?) interviews Dex and asks why he wants to become a police officer. Bennett asks about his time working for Sonny and Dex explains. He says Anna asked him to apply to the academy and admits he misses the feeling of being a soldier. Bennett asks if he's prepared to uphold the law and Dex says he had a purpose in the service which gave him meaning. Bennett is still concerned about Dex's work with Sonny and says becoming a cop won't be a penance. Dex says he needs a purpose in life.

Carly has a family dinner, and she questions Michael on Jason's whereabouts when he was recovering. Michael admits he and Willow helped him. Carly mentions being there when Jason went to see Sonny and how badly that went. She tells Michael that Jason was an informant for the FBI.

Carly tells Willow she knows what she did for Jason and thanks her. Carly says Willow took a huge risk and Willow admits she was worried when the meds were found missing. Willow says she did it for Michael and asks about Jason but is surprised when Carly says she doesn't know how things stand. Carly says she trusts Jason and he'll tell her when he can. Willow brings up Drew, and she knows they broke up. Carly claims she loves Drew, but she didn't know Jason would come back.

Anna asks Jason about Pikeman and their internal organization, but Jason says he can't say anything. John arrives and is not happy to hear Jason told Anna about their agreement. Jason says John lied and wonders why he should bother to continue to honor the arrangement. He gets angry with "Jagger" for keeping that information from him and letting Monica think he was dead.

John says Jason took the deal of his own volition and not to complain. He says no one had the same qualifications to go after Pikeman. John says he doesn't care how Jason feels about the job, just that he gets the job done. Anna says Jason's cover is blown and he can no longer work at Pikeman. John says Pikeman will want to keep Jason quiet.

John wants Jason to stay in town, out in the open, so he can draw Pikeman out, but Jason says he won't be a target. John doesn't want to hear it and says Pikeman will send someone to deal with him.

John says if Jason turns it down, he'll use the evidence he has and charge Carly with RICO violations and criminal conspiracy (BOOM. I KNEW it would be Carly!!) Jason says he'll do what John wants, so long as he leaves Carly alone.



John isn't happy Anna is in the know, but she says it's her jurisdiction and she wants in. He doesn't want to risk a leak or some turf war, but Anna says she wouldn't do that. Anna accuses John of keeping tabs on her, but John says the ties go back to the 80’s. Anna says she has nothing to do with Pikeman and mentions Brennan being the current head. John says his focus is Pikeman and bringing everyone involved down.

Jason agrees Pikeman will want to shut him up, but since they're approach didn't work to eliminate Sonny, they will try something different with him. John says he regrets having to involve Jason, but his mission now is to shut down Pikeman. After John leaves, Jason tells Anna he's not okay with this assignment but will do what needs to be done. Anna understands he did all of this to protect Carly and Jason says Carly can't know.

