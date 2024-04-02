Grey's Anatomy Receives Season 21 Renewal From ABC

Grey’s Anatomy ABC/Nino Muñoz

Viewers haven't seen the last of the doctors over at Seattle's fictitious Grey Sloan. ABC has announced Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for the 21st season, becoming the longest-running medical drama in television history after it beat out ER in 2019. The news comes as the show's current 20th season had a slight delay in its return due to the dueling strikes. This will be the second season new showrunner Meg Marinis will helm after taking over from Krista Vernoff. Marinis has climbed the ladder in the Shonda Rhimes created drama working as a writer's production assistant, writer’s assistant and medical researcher before becoming EP.

Rhimes said about the renewal in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC's longest-running primetime scripted series.