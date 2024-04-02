Camryn Grimes, Cait Fairbanks

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Cole and Victoria run into Mariah and Tessa at Society. The married duo shows the formerly married duo a picture of their new house! They explain how off screen they’ve been looking for a new house for a long time and finally made a decision. Mariah says they’re living the dream and Tessa whispers in her ear. Mariah apologizes for being so happy when Victoria’s house just burned down. Victoria says they should enjoy this moment as she’ll always have the memories they made there. Tessa says she feels the same way about their time at the tack house. Cole says they used to live in the tack house and they all share some memories of their experiences. Mariah thinks they should come over and share a bottle of champagne. Victoria and Cole agree to the trip down memory lane.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victor is Exasperated by Jordan’s Escape

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!