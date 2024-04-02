Peyton Place and Flamingo Road Actress Barbara Rush Dead at 97

Barbara Rush Steven Bergman Photography

Legendary actress Barbara Rush, best known for her roles in All My Children and Peyton Place, died at 97 on March 31, according to her daughter, Fox News Channel senior correspondent Claudia Cowan. Cowan announced her mother's passing in a statement to the outlet, where she said:

My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition. It's fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family.

Rush's niece, General Hospital star Carolyn Hennesy (Diane Miller), reposted the story via X (formerly Twitter), where she stated:

Rush was born on January 4, 1927, in Denver, Colorado. She grew up with her family in Santa Barbara, California, and went on to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she graduated from the school's theater program in 1948. Rush went on to win a scholarship to attend the Pasadena Playhouse and was sought after by a talent school.

She soon signed her first acting contract with Paramount Pictures and starred in her first acting role as Debbie Sherman in the film adaptation of The Goldbergs. Rush starred throughout the years in films with Hollywood titans such as Kirk Douglas, Rock Hudson, Dean Martin, James Mason, Paul Newman and Frank Sinatra, just to name a few. In 1968-1969, Rush starred in Peyton Place as Marsha Russell and a wealthy Florida wife in NBC's short-lived Flamingo Road; in 1992, fans knew her best as Nola Orsini on All My Children. The vineyard heiress was convinced an amnesiac Tad Martin (Michael E. Knight) was her long-lost son, Ted Orsini, and trained him in the family business. From 1997 to 2007, Rush recurred as Ruth Camden, the grandmother of the Camden family on 7th Heaven.

Rush was survived by Cowna, her son Christopher Hunter, two grandchildren, and numerous relatives, including Hennesy.