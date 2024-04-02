Skip to main content

Rome Flynn Wraps Chicago Fire Stint

Rome Flynn, Rookie

Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) is signing off from Chicago Fire. Flynn starred on the NBC drama as firefighter Jake Gibson at the start of season 12. During his six episodes on the procedural, Flynn's character battled with prescription pill addiction and made the decision to leave in order to kick his habit. 

Flynn posted about his departure via Instagram where he posted the caption:

curtain call chicago fire❤️

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

View Flynn's post below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful
Pop Confidential

Rome Flynn Cast in Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem

By Jillian BoweComment
Rome
The Bold and the Beautiful

Rome Flynn OUT at Bold & Beautiful

By Jillian BoweComment
Rome Flynn
The Bold and the Beautiful

Rome Flynn Joins Netflix's 'Raising Dion'

By Jillian BoweComment
Rome Flynn
The Bold and the Beautiful

Rome Flynn to Star in Amazon's With Love

By Jillian BoweComment