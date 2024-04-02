Rome Flynn Wraps Chicago Fire Stint

ABC/Raymond Liu

Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) is signing off from Chicago Fire. Flynn starred on the NBC drama as firefighter Jake Gibson at the start of season 12. During his six episodes on the procedural, Flynn's character battled with prescription pill addiction and made the decision to leave in order to kick his habit.

Flynn posted about his departure via Instagram where he posted the caption:

curtain call chicago fire❤️

View Flynn's post below.