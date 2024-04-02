'Sherri' Renewed for Season 3

Sherri Shepherd 'Sherri'

Demar-Mercury is all in with Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd's self-titled talk show Sherri was renewed for a third season through Liongate's subsidiary Debmar-Mercury. Station groups such as Hearst, Grey, Nexstar, Scripps and Sinclair cleared and ordered the show throughout more than 95 percent of the country. The show was previously ordered by the Fox Television Stations group through the 2024-2025 television season.

In a released statement Shepherd said about her show's sophomore renewal:

I’m so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers. I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey Family!’ Thank you to Debmar Mercury, the Fox Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter season three, continue to expect the unexpected.

Debmar-Mercury revealed Sherri is ranked second with women 25-54 this season against all syndicated talk shows. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a join statement on the news of Sherri's renewal: