WATCH: Tamron Hall Pranks Talk Show Audience With Jerry Springer Style Segment (VIDEO)

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall viewers got a hugely punk'd courtesy of Tamron Hall herself. On Monday's episode of the show, Hall told viewers and her in-person audience she had twin sisters Deborah and Elizabeth who were extremely close with each other but fell out after one of the ladies started having an affair with the other's husband!

Hall let fans know this ain't her regular programming, but she had to follow through with it because she wanted to know the details, and Deborah went live on TikTok to air her sister out! Let's just say the "Tam fam" didn't disappoint when the siblings appeared when a huge bombshell was dropped.

The late Jerry Springer would be so proud. Watch the mess unfold below!