Wayne Brady Recalls Past Financial Difficulties as He Partners With Chime

Wayne Brady Steven Bergman Photography

Wayne Brady hasn't always had it easy. Before Brady became the actor/comic/game show host he is now, he had a hard time obtaining gainful employment and had to rely on the help of others to survive. Now, Brady wants to help others who fall into the same situation. Brady has teamed up with the Chime banking app in a new partnership with its "Pay Progress Forward" experiment.

The experiment has Brady offering those participating the amount of money they need for their financial goals with two choices: Take double the amount they were given or accept only what they need and give the other half to someone else in the same financial situation. Brady told Essence magazine:

I've been there. I know the feeling of how a specific amount of money could change your life. And I don't know if people that now enjoy remember the other side of it. But I do.

