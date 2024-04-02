Skip to main content

Wayne Brady Recalls Past Financial Difficulties as He Partners With Chime

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady hasn't always had it easy. Before Brady became the actor/comic/game show host he is now, he had a hard time obtaining gainful employment and had to rely on the help of others to survive. Now, Brady wants to help others who fall into the same situation. Brady has teamed up with the Chime banking app in a new partnership with its "Pay Progress Forward" experiment. 

The experiment has Brady offering those participating the amount of money they need for their financial goals with two choices: Take double the amount they were given or accept only what they need and give the other half to someone else in the same financial situation. Brady told Essence magazine:

I've been there. I know the feeling of how a specific amount of money could change your life. And I don't know if people that now enjoy remember the other side of it. But I do.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Get more info about Brady and Chime's partnership below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Wayne Brady
Game Shows

LMAD Host Wayne Brady Shares He's Pansexual

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Wayne Brady, Eve
Game Shows

Wayne Brady and Eve to Appear on Secret Celebrity Renovation

By Jillian BoweComment
Wayne Brady
Game Shows

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix to Premiere July 24 on Freeform

By Jillian BoweComment
Wayne Brady
Game Shows

Let's Make a Deal Host Wayne Brady to Honor Little Richard at BET Awards

By Carly SilverComment