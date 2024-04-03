Blake Berris

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Shin Boarding House: Harris and Ava have been in bed most of the day when they briefly consider getting up and immediately reconsider. Harris says he’s thinking about Clyde and Goldman still being on the run. Ava thinks Clyde is too smart to show his face in Salem. Harris says he’ll be joining the search for the criminal duo as soon as he’s able.

Ava makes food for a hungry Harris and she thinks they should head to The Bistro where she can prepare a proper meal. Harris agrees and they share a little kiss as they consider the succulent potential of their upcoming experience.

Horton Square: Johnny runs into a very tired Chanel. She’s working alone as she let her staff take the day off. With that, she heads back to work.

Sweet Bits: Johnny joins Chanel who was about to leave but then got a big order. Johnny tries to dissuade her but then decides he’d like to stay and help. She’s not sure but reluctantly agrees. Chanel tells Johnny about the precise science of baking and then they kiss.

Chanel thinks their time at the Salem Inn did not a honeymoon make (Say it louder for the people in the back!). She thinks they could, at least, take Sarah up on her offer of the Horton cabin.

Cemetery: Chad arrives to tell Abigail about Charlotte and Thomas’ Easter celebration. He tries more small talk but simply says he loves her so much. Chad goes on to say Clyde escaped and it’s all his fault. He explains how he arrived at that conclusion and says he only wanted to make Clyde pay for her murder. Chad promises Abigail he will make everything right.

Alice Horton’s Rebuilt House: Julie invited Stephanie to help with the redesign of the house to take her mind off Everett. They move along to discussing the time capsule and how Julie hasn’t been able to find the key. Stephanie wants to crack the code but Julie says they need to concentrate on finishing the house. Just then, Stephanie gets a text from a potential new client. She tells Julie she could use the business as she’s thinking of dropping The Spectator.

Stephanie fills Julie in on her recent fight with Jada and how she wonders if she ignored the signs about Everett being married. Julie tells her not to blame herself for Everett’s lies. Stephanie says she currently feels angry, confused and guilty. Julie sympathizes and tells her to lean on her family. Just then, Chad arrives. They discuss some of the improvements to the house when Julie heads off to get food and leaves the duo to chat.

Chad asks about Everett/Bobby. Stephanie says she met with him yesterday to talk about leaving The Spectator. They move along to discuss Clyde and how Chad blames himself for everything. Stephanie tries to tell him that he isn’t responsible for anything and he thanks her for her concern. Just then, Julie returns and Stephanie says she needs to head out. After she leaves, Julie asks about Chad. He continues the same story and says everything is his fault.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Everett arrives for his appointment but quickly decides he’s made a mistake by showing up. Marlena tells him to take a seat so they can discuss hypnotherapy. Everett is freaked out by the possibility of learning the truth. She promises to support him through the whole process, and he agrees to give it a try.

Marlena begins to hypnotize him and says he’s in a safe place. Everett says he’s near a gazebo and a stream. He says his mother, Helen, is with him. He describes her as elegant and strong and looking out at the water. Marlena wonders if there’s anything he wants to say to her. Everett becomes tense and says, “why’d you do it, mom?” Marlena tells him that he’s safe but Everett says he’s not safe. Just then, he sees a vision of what looks like himself with a devilish gleam in his eye.

Everett continues to freak out and says he sees nothing but darkness. Marlena asks if he can find a way into some light. Everett continues to freak out and Marlena decides to bring him out of the hypnosis. He awakens and Marlena tries to center him and asks what he remembers. He says he feels shaky and Marlena thinks they can deal with what he experienced in their next session. Everett says he needs to leave and will set up another appointment. Marlena is somewhat perplexed by his quick exit.

Endings

Harris and Ava decide they actually need some nourishment after burning so many calories. They decide to actually go to The Bistro, but beforehand, they decide to hit the shower.

Johnny and Chanel continue to make out and he’s moving them towards getting really sexy. She decides they should head towards the storeroom to get into it.

Stephanie shows up at the pub to find Everett huddled over a shot of dark liquor. He tells her about the hypnosis and how it scared the hell out of him.

Julie tells Chad to let his guilt go but he simply cannot. She directs him to say, “I’m not to blame for the fire.” He reluctantly says it and then tells Julie about his trip to the cemetery and how much he’s struggling. They both get upset when they discuss how much they miss Abigail.

