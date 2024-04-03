Cynthia Watros

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Kristina talks to Nina about Sonny and says she hopes they get back together. She says she wants the best for them, and Nina is grateful. Maxie arrives at that moment to introduce Nina to Blaze, the new Face of Deception. Blaze barely acknowledges Kristina who is surprised to hear the news.

After Blaze leaves, Nina wants to know what happened to Sasha, so Maxie explains how it unfolded. Nina wonders if she should reach out to Sonny to congratulate him on the TJ/Molly/Kristina baby, but Maxie tells her to back off. Maxie says it makes her look desperate, but Nina doesn't want her marriage to be over. Nina says Ava is still staying with Sonny and can be her advocate, but Maxie disagrees. Maxie says being Sonny's wife has taken over Nina's life. She says she misses the original Nina.

Chase and Brook Lynn pay Dante a visit and tell him the wedding is being moved up. Chase asks Dante to be a groomsman which he accepts.

Dante notices Sam texting and she says she's keeping an eye on Danny since she can't trust him or Jason. Sam is upset Jason asked Danny to lie and feels she's seeing the real him for the first time. Sam is worried Danny will try to see Jason again and says she blames him for putting Danny in danger. She promises she won't let it happen again. Kristina stops by as Stella arrives to say Dante is being discharged.

Kristina tells Dante that Sonny is blaming himself and he agrees to reach out to his father. Kristina mentions Ava is still living there and they both agree it's weird. Dante tells Sam how strange it is Ava is still staying with Sonny.

Sasha is looking for her new purpose in life and wants Cody to put her to work in the stables. Cody is happy with his current job and feels like he's part of the Quartermaine family. Sasha reminds him that he has his own family if he told Mac the truth.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: John Used Carly to Blackmail Jason

Gregory is at the hospital for a follow up appointment but isn't happy with Liz when she volunteers to do his pre-appointment check in. He tells her that he wants to keep his private and medical lives separate.

Dr. Kramer evaluates Gregory and says he's concerned about his shortness of breath. Gregory asks if he can still go to Chase's wedding. Dr. Kramer says he has at least another month and promises not to discuss his case with anyone.

Tracy wonders if Gregory is interested in joining her for coffee, but he tells her about all of the medical tests he needs to go through today.

Liz complains to Finn about how things are at home with Jake and how messed up the visit was with Jason. She says Jason was vague about any details and can't believe she ever settled for someone who wouldn't share with her.

Brook Lynn and Chase tell Finn and Liz they scaled back the wedding but with Dante being released they need their help pulling things together.

Chase asks about the honeymoon and says he wants something better than Palm Beach. Brook Lynn is happy with the vacation they've chosen.

Gregory chastises Finn for checking in with his doctor to try to get information on his condition and tells him not to do it again.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!