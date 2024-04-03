Jaleel White Game Show The Flip Side to Hit TV in September

Jaleel White CBS Media Ventures

Sitcom star Jaleel White's new game show, The Flip Side, will debut in September. Game Show Network announced in January the Family Matters actor would host the series. The Flip Side has two teams facing off to test their knowledge of how they think two different groups of people should feel about the same issue.

The teams vie for a shot at $10,000 by guessing the number one answer based on anonymous survey questions that will be shocking, provocative, and funny. CBS Media Ventures, Jay James, Corin Nelson, and Rich Sirop will serve as executive producers. T. Jones serves as co-executive producer. Cleve Keller, Dave Noll (Keller/Noll) and Ken Ross serve as executive producers.

The Flip Side is set to air in September 2024.