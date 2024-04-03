Tic Tac Dough Revival to Air in August

Brooke Burns

Tic Tac Dough is returning to television. Game Show Network has announced Brooke Burns will host the legendary series, which hasn't aired original episodes since 1990. Burns will guide two players as they compete to place three marks in a row on the giant trivia board. Players must avoid the dragon lurking to steal their turns and stand in the way of their path to victory. After three rounds, the winning player moves on to face the dragon in the grand prize round in an attempt to win $10,000.

Tic Tac Dough will be produced by Game Show Enterprises Studios, with Rane Laymance serving as executive producer and Sabrina Hybel Snow as co-executive producer. Village Roadshow Television (VRTV) serves as the studio, with Harry Friedman, NBC's Brenda Milinkovic, and VRTV's Shannon Perry executive producing.