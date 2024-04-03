Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless’ Kate Linder To Hosts Charity Tea for Fans With Christian LeBlanc and Bryton James

The Young and the Restless stars are having high tea in Canada. Actress Kate Linder (Esther) will host Kate Linder & Friends in Toronto with co-stars Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) and Global Television Morning Show co-host Jeff McArthur serving as the event's emcee. Fans can participate in a Q&A session, receive autographs from the Y&R actors, and participate in a live and silent auction. One lucky bidder gets a chance to win a tour of the set of Y&R with Linder serving as tour guide.

The event is raising funds for the Canadian Abilities Foundation's Canada Cares program to help vulnerable families. The event is slated for June 2nd at 1 PM EST. Click here to purchase tickets.

