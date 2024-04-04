Skip to main content

All My Children's Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson Cast in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black

These soap alums are headed to Netflix!
Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, All My Children

Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson

All My Children alums Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) and Richard Lawson (ex-Lucas) are teaming up on a new project. According to Tudum by Netflix, the actors have been cast in Tyler Perry's Netflix drama Beauty in Black. Morgan will play Olivia, while Lawson will play Norman.

A part of Perry's Netflix creative partnership, Beauty in Black will consist of 16 one-hour episodes that center on two female main characters. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is having a tough time on her own after she's kicked out by her mom, while Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is thriving as a businesswoman. The two ladies' lives begin to intersect. Producers are Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan
Soaps

WATCH: All My Children's Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson Face Off in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
Debbi Morgan, Beauty in Black
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer For Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black Featuring Debbi Morgan (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Tyler Perry
Pop Confidential

Tyler Perry Extends and Expands Netflix Deal and Announces New Drama

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
bergman61983
Pop Confidential

Debbi Morgan Joins New All My Children

By Luke KerrComment