All My Children's Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson Cast in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black

Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson

All My Children alums Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) and Richard Lawson (ex-Lucas) are teaming up on a new project. According to Tudum by Netflix, the actors have been cast in Tyler Perry's Netflix drama Beauty in Black. Morgan will play Olivia, while Lawson will play Norman.

A part of Perry's Netflix creative partnership, Beauty in Black will consist of 16 one-hour episodes that center on two female main characters. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is having a tough time on her own after she's kicked out by her mom, while Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is thriving as a businesswoman. The two ladies' lives begin to intersect. Producers are Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios.