The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Deacon Hosts Sheila’s Memorial

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for April 3, 2024
Sean Kanan 

Sean Kanan 

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon and Hollis are hanging out around Sheila’s coffin. Deacon hates the thought that at the end of someone’s life, there’s no one there to mourn you. Just then, Hope arrives and Hollis heads off to check inventory. Deacon is thrilled Hope came to support him. She didn’t want him to be alone. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn and Steffy Put Their Differences Aside

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

